Activities At The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

NOTE: The timeline for this event was updated after the Sunday, Nov. 21 issue of The West Texas Catholic went to press. Advent on the Border is the theme of a presentation by Father Jim Schmitmeyer during a Busy Person’s Retreat Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring. “Father Schmitmeyer will draw upon his recent experience of volunteering at a refugee shelter in El Paso, presenting meditations on Advent themes and inviting participants to join him on a spiritual journey of desert landscapes, desperate yearnings and sacred encounters where love dispels fear,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. The evening begins at 5:30 and is expected to conclude by 8:00. Cost of the retreat is $25 per person or $40 per couple. Reservations are requested and can be made at bdrc.org/busy-persons-retreat. The deadline to make reservations is close of business on Friday, Dec. 3. For additional information, please call Astuto at 806-383-1811.
After having to cancel the Christmas Luncheon in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center encourages all ladies throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to join them for this year’s luncheon, taking place Friday, Dec. 10 at the retreat center, 2100 North Spring. The theme of the luncheon is O Come All Ye Faithful, according to BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “There is nothing that kicks off the Advent Season like the Christmas Luncheon at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center,” she said. “We look forward to seeing many who have attended our luncheon in the past and hopefully, some that are attending for the first time.” Activities begin at 10:45am with a Bake Sale, followed by lunch at 11:45. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 per person. “Each table of six or eight is beautifully decorated by a table hostess,” Astuto said. “Those who would like to be involved as a table hostess or would be willing to bring something to sell in our bake sale are encouraged to call me at 806-383-1811 or contact me via email, lastuto@dioama.org.” Reservations for the luncheon can also be made at bdrc.org/luncheon.
The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center is currently accepting orders for Christmas Hams and Turkeys. Friday, Dec. 10 is the deadline to place orders. Hams and turkeys are $50 each. Orders can be placed at bdrc.org/holiday-hams. For additional information, please call the BDRC at 806-383-1811.