Adult Confirmation And Retreat Scheduled

Amarillo—Once again this year, the Diocese of Amarillo is offering adults who have not received the Sacrament of Confirmation the opportunity to prepare for the reception of the Sacrament, according to Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, director of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
An adult who desires to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Diocesan Adult Confirmation Mass is asked to do the following:
• First, contact your respective parish for an interview with the pastor or his delegate and to register and to faithfully participate in at least 10 hours of catechesis.
• Attend the Confirmation catechetical sessions at the parish level for those who are 17 years of age – already out of High School or older and also meet the criteria of the diocesan guidelines, as found in the document
Information for the Sacrament of Confirmation, issued October 2016.
• Attend the Confirmation Retreat at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo and,
• Present the necessary documentation on the day of the retreat: (1) the completed Diocesan Form with the pastor’s signature and, (2) a copy of the Baptismal Certificate. Please note that it is necessary to bring both documents to the retreat.
The Sacrament of Confirmation for Adults will be conferred
Saturday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Detailed information will be given at the retreat.
The Confirmation Retreat at St. Mary’s Cathedral will take place
Saturday, March 28, with registration beginning at 9:15am. The Retreat will be offered in both English and Spanish and all candidates are expected to attend this retreat, according to Sister María Elena. The Retreat will open with the celebration of the Eucharist by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek. All must be present at Mass.
For additional information, please contact the pastor of your respective parish.