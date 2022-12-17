Adult Confirmation For 2023/Confirmación de Adultos en 2023

Amarillo—The Diocese of Amarillo encourages adults who have not received the Sacrament of Confirmation the opportunity to prepare for the reception of the Sacrament next spring, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, director of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation.
“Each year, the Diocese of Amarillo offers adults who have received the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Eucharist but not received the Sacrament of Confirmation the opportunity to prepare for the reception of the Sacrament,” she said.
Three requirements must be met before candidates can proceed: • Candidates must be 18 years old or older; • Candidates must be baptized in the Catholic Church and must present a Certificate of Baptism at the time of registration; and, • Candidates must attend Mass regularly and, if married, must have celebrated the Sacrament of Matrimony in the Catholic Church.
An adult who fulfills the criteria and desires to celebrate this sacrament at the Diocesan Adult Confirmation Mass is asked to do the following, according to Sister María Elena: First, contact your respective parish for an interview with the pastor or his delegate; register, present your certificate of Baptism, and, if married, the certificate of Sacrament of Matrimony. Second, faithfully participate in at least 10 hours of catechesis offered at your parish. Third, participate in the Diocesan Confirmation Retreat, scheduled Saturday, March 25 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Fourth, on the day of the retreat present a copy of the necessary documentation: (1) the completed Diocesan Confirmation Form with the pastor’s signature; and, (2) a copy of the Baptismal Certificate, and, if married, the Certificate of Matrimony in the Catholic Church.
“Please note that it is necessary to take these documents to the retreat,” said Sister María Elena.
The Sacrament of Confirmation for Adults will be conferred Saturday, April 15 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Detailed information regarding the Mass will be given at the Confirmation Retreat. The Confirmation Retreat is set for Saturday, March 25, with registration beginning at 9:00am, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Confirmation Retreat will be offered in both English and Spanish and all candidates are expected to attend this retreat, according to Sister María Elena.
For additional information, please contact the pastor of your respective parish.
Amarillo—La Diócesis de Amarillo ofrece a los adultos que no han recibido el Sacramento de la Confirmación la oportunidad de prepararse para recibir el Sacramento en la primavera que viene, informa la Hermana María Elena Ferrer, directora de la Oficina Diocesana de Formación de Fe.
“Cada año la Diócesis de Amarillo ofrece a los adultos que ya recibien los Sacramentos de Reconciliación y Eucaristía pero no han recibido el Sacramento de la Confirmación la oportunidad de prepararse para la recepción de este Sacramento”, dijo ella. Los candidatos deben cumplir tres requisitos antes de proceder. • Candidatos deben tener 18 años de edad o más; • Candidatos deben estar bautizados en la Iglesia Católica y presentar su Fe de Bautismo cuando se registren; • Candidatos deben asistir a Misa regularmente y, si son casados, deben haber celebrado su Sacramento de Matrimonio en la Iglesia Católica.
La Hna. María Elena dice que a los adultos que cumplan con este criterio y deseen celebrar este sacramento en la Misa Diocesana de Confirmación de Adultos, se les pide hacer lo siguiente: Primero, contactar a sus respectivas parroquias para tener entrevista con su párroco o un delegado; registrarse, presentar su Fe de Bautismo y si está casado, presentar su Acta de Matrimonio Sacramental en la Iglesia Católica. Segundo, participar fielmente en 10 horas o más en la catequesis que ofrece su parroquia. Tercero, participar en el Retiro Diocesano de la Confirmación programado para el 25 de marzo en la Catedral de Santa María. Cuarto, presentar en el día del retiro copias de la documentación necesaria: (1)El Formulario para la Confirmación Diocesana ya completo y firmado por su pastor; (2) copia de la Fe de Bautismo y si está casado, su Acta de Matrimonio Sacramental en la Iglesia Católica.
“Noten por favor que necesitan llevar estos documentos al retiro”, dijo la Hermana María Elena.
El Sacramento de la Confirmación de Adultos se va a conferir el sábado, 15 de abril en la Catedral de Santa María. Durante el retiro se les dará la información detallada necesaria.
Todos los candidatos deben asistir al Retiro de Confirmación que se ofrecerá el sábado 25 de marzo en la Catedral de Santa María en español y en inglés. El retiro empezará con inscripción a las 9:00am, informa la Hermana María Elena.
Para más información, favor de contactar al pastor de sus respectivas parroquias.