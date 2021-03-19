Adult Confirmation Mass April 10

Amarillo—The celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation for adults who are preparing for Confirmation and have participated in the Retreat will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Saturday, April 10 at 10:00am. The candidate and his/her sponsor should be in their places at 9:30am for final announcements, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation.
“Last December it was announced through the parish bulletin to all adult Catholics, who have already received the Eucharist, about the opportunity to receive instructions for Confirmation at their parish,” she said. “Ordinarily there should be a sponsor for each candidate to be confirmed. The sponsor brings the candidate to receive the sacrament, presents him/her to the Bishop for the anointing, and will later help the candidate to fulfil his baptismal promises faithfully under the influence of the Holy Spirit.” (Rite of Confirmation: Introduction, 5)
“The effect of Confirmation is a special outpouring of the Holy Spirit like that of Pentecost. This outpouring impresses on the soul an indelible character and produces a growth in the grace of Baptism. It roots the recipient more deeply in divine sonship, binds him more firmly to Christ and to the Church and reinvigorates the gifts of the Holy Spirit in his soul. It gives a special strength to witness to the Christian faith.” (Compendium of the CCC, #268)