Amarillo—The Music Department at St. Thomas the Apostle Church invites everyone to get into the spirit of Advent during an Advent Celebration Service, Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:00pm in the sanctuary at 4100 South Coulter. The service will consist of Scripture and Song as we meditate upon the coming of our Lord, presented by the St. Thomas Music Department.
“I think it is absolutely vital to spiritually prepare our hearts for the Nativity of the Lord,” said Mykel Byersmith, music director at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. “Unfortunately, even though the Advent season is four weeks long, we’re always fighting against the secularization of Christmas in our society during these weeks. By the time Advent comes along, we might already be tired of hearing about Christmas—reindeer, Santa, presents, et. al., and at that point, we have forgotten the truth of what Christmas truly is.
“I believe this Advent Celebration service will give us a night to focus all of our energy on the coming of the Lord as we prepare our hearts and minds for the Savior.”
For additional information, please call the parish office at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 806-358-2461.