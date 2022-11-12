Advent Celebration Service At St. Thomas The Apostle Church

Amarillo—The Music Department at St. Thomas the Apostle Church invite everyone to get into the spirit of the upcoming Advent Season during an Advent Celebration Service, taking place Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:00pm in the sanctuary at 4100 South Coulter. The service will consist of Scripture and Song in preparation for Advent, presented by the St. Thomas Music Department.
Why an Advent Service a week prior to Advent?
“I think it is absolutely vital to spiritually prepare our hearts for the Nativity of the Lord,” said Mykel Byersmith, music director at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. “Unfortunately, even though the Advent season is four weeks long, we are always fighting against the secularization of Christmas in our society during these weeks. By the time Advent comes along, we might already be tired of hearing about Christmas—reindeer, Santa, presents, et. al., and at that point, we have forgotten the truth of what Christmas truly is.
“I believe this Advent Celebration service will give us a night to focus all of our energy on the coming of the Lord as we prepare our hearts and minds for the Savior.”
For additional details on the Advent Celebration Service, please call Byersmith at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 806-358-2461.