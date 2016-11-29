Advent Evening Prayer At St. Joseph’s, Amarillo

Amarillo—St. Joseph’s Church will host Advent Evening Prayer Friday, Dec. 2, beginning at 7:00.



Leading the music will be Pedro Rubalcava, director of Hispanic Ministry Outreach for Oregon Catholic Press. The evening will include two presentations by Dr. Nancy Pineda-Madrid, Associate Professor of Theology and U.S. Latino/Latina Ministry at Boston College, STM.



Dr. Pineda-Madrid’s first presentation will focus on Guadalupe: An American Pentecost, where she will explain how Our Lady of Guadalupe is an example of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit.



The second presentation by Dr. Pineda-Madrid will focus on young adults, as she discusses with young people how Our Lady of Guadalupe may provide insight for us as we consider the tensions and divisions in our country in the wake of the recent presidential election.



For additional information, please call St. Joseph’s Church at 355-5621.

