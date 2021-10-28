Advent Mission At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Archbishop Sócrates Villegas of the Philippines will be the featured speaker at an Advent Mission Sunday, Dec. 12 through Tuesday, Dec. 14 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The mission will be offered all three evenings from 7:00 to 8:30, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Archbishop Villegas’s presentations, Seasons of Dreams, is pre-recorded and will be 20 to 30 minutes in length, he added.
The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view Bishop Villegas’s presentation at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com.
“Each evening begins with a cathedral style Evening prayer, followed by Archbishop Villegas’s presentation and private prayer,” Father Neusch said. “On the final evening of the mission, the private prayer time will be replaced with a Litany of the Intercessory Prayers, prepared by Dr. Greg Onofrio, Liturgy and Music Director at St. Mary’s.
“The intercessory prayers are one of focus for the new liturgical year in our parish,” said Father Neusch. “Intercessory prayer requests will be presented to the congregation when the gifts are brought up during each Mass, beginning with the first Sunday of Advent on Nov. 28.”
Sócrates Buenaventura Villegas was born on Sept. 28, 1960, the youngest of three children. He was ordained to the priesthood on Oct. 5, 1985 and as a bishop on Aug. 31, 2001, by the late Jaime Cardinal Sin, whom he served as private secretary for 15 years and as Vicar General for 13 years.
Archbishop Villegas became the Bishop of the Diocese of Balanga on July 3, 2004 and served there until his transfer to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan in Pangasinan.
As of last February, Archbishop Villegas has ordained 234 deacons and 210 priests since his episcopal ordination. In the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, he has decreed the creation of 12 new parishes and nine quasi parishes.
“Archbishop Villegas is a well-known presenter known for his humility and presentation style,” said Father Neusch. “Again, his presentations will be pre-recorded and will be 20 to 30 minutes in length and follow Evening Prayer.” Father Neusch added that during private prayer time each evening of the mission,
Stephen Ministers and deacons will be available for those who wish or need to pray with someone. “We will also distribute prayer cards and intercessory prayer cards will be available for prayer requests,” he added. “The featured scripture of our mission is Behold! I am the handmaid of the Lord. Let it be done according to your word.” (Luke 1:38).
For additional information on the Advent Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office at 806-376-7204.
##############
Misión de Adviento en la Catedral de Santa María Amarillo—El Arzobispo Sócrates Villegas de las Filipinas dará la presentación principal en la Misión de Adviento que será del domingo, 12 al martes, 14 de diciembre en la Catedral de Santa María, calle Washington 1200 Sur.
El Padre Anthony C. Neusch, rector de la Catedral de Santa María, informa que cada noche la misión se ofrecerá de 7:00 a 8:30 y añadió que la presentación del Arzobispo Villegas, Estaciones de Sueños, es pregrabada y durará de 20 a 30 minutos.
Se invita al público a asistir, pero quienes deseen ver en casa la presentación del Arzobispo Villegas, podrán verla en el sitio web stmarysamarillo.com de la Catedral.
“Cada noche empezará con Oración Vespertina estilo catedral y le siguen la presentación por el Arzobispo Villegas y la oración personal”, dijo el Padre Neusch. “La última noche de la misión, en lugar de la oración personal se rezará la Letanía de Oraciones de Intercesión preparada por el Dr. Greg Onofrio, Director de Música y Liturgia de Santa María.
“Las oraciones de intercesión son un enfoque del año litúrgico nuevo en nuestra parroquia”, dijo el Padre Neusch. “A partir del 28 de noviembre, primer Domingo de Adviento, al presentar los dones en cada Misa se le presentarán a la congregación las peticiones de intercesión”.
El 28 de septiembre de 1960, Sócrates Buenaventura Villegas nació el tercero y menor de tres hijos; fue ordenado sacerdote el 5 de octubre de 1985 y obispo el 31 de agosto de 2001 por el Cardenal Jaime Sin, a quien sirvió como secretario privado por 15 años y como Vicario General 13 años.
El Arzobispo Villegas se hizo Obispo de la Diócesis de Balanga el 3 de julio de 2004 y sirvió allí hasta su transferencia a la Arquidiócesis de Lingayen-Dagupan en Pangasinan. Desde su ordenación como obispo hasta febrero pasado. El Arzobispo Villegas ha ordenado 234 diáconos y 210 sacerdotes. En la Arquidiócesis de Lingayen-Dagupan, ha decretado creación de 12 parroquias nuevas y nueve cuasi-parroquias.
“El Arzobispo Villegas es un presentador conocido por su estilo de presentación y su humildad”, dijo el Padre Neusch. “Repito que sus presentaciones serán pregrabadas con duración de 20 a 30 minutos después de la Oración Vespertina”.
El Padre Neusch añadió que al momento de oración privada cada noche de la misión, miembros del Ministerio Stephen y diáconos estarán disponibles para orar con quienes deseen orar con alguien. “Vamos a distribuir tarjetas de oración y habrá al alcance tarjetas para pedir intercesión”, añadió. El pasaje bíblico que se destacará durante nuestra misión es, Yo soy la servidora del Señor, hágase en mí tal como has dicho” (Lucas 1:38).
Pará más información sobre la Misión de Adviento en la Catedral de Santa María, favor de llamar a la oficina de la catedral, 806-376-7204.