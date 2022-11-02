Advent Mission Scheduled At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Belinda Gonzales Taylor, a member of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) National Review Board, will be the featured speaker at an Advent Mission Sunday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Dec. 20 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The mission will be offered all three evenings at 7:00, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The theme of Mrs. Taylor’s talk will focus on Because of Jesus… The topics to be reflected on over the course of the three-day Advent services are: Acknowledging Our Brokenness (Galatians 2:20 “I am crucified with Christ”), Claiming Our Healing and Dependence on the Lord (Matthew 18:2-6, Mathew 18:10-14 “Unless you change and become like little children”) and Engaging Our Forgiveness (Matthew 22:36-39, John 13:34-35 Love one Another). The bible verses during these services will be guides for the reflections.
The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view Mrs. Taylor’s presentation at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com.
Belinda Gonzales Taylor was born to a young unwed teenage mother whose plan was to give her up for adoption at an El Paso convent where she was born and received by the resident nuns. She graduated from California State University at Fresno in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. Mrs. Taylor moved to Amarillo in 1978 and became a member of St. Mary’s Church (now St. Mary’s Cathedral). She married Wayne Taylor in 1986.
Mrs. Taylor has worked as a consultant and counselor with the Diocese of Amarillo and has worked with Bishops Leroy T. Matthiesen, John W. Yanta and Patrick J. Zurek. She was the first Victim Assistance Coordinator for the diocese, serving in that role for 16 years.
Father Neusch added that during private prayer time each evening of the mission, Stephen Ministers and deacons will be available for those who wish or need to pray with someone.
For additional information on the Advent Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.