Advent Mission Scheduled At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Two priests—Father Guadalupe Mayorga and Father Jim Schmitmeyer, will be the featured speakers at an Advent Mission Sunday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 4 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The mission will be offered both evenings at 7:00, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The Dec. 3 portion of the Mission, which will be offered in English in the sanctuary and in Spanish in the chapel, is entitled How Stories Can Bring Healing and Hope in Challenging Settings Marked by Fear and Doubt. The Dec. 4 presentation, which will be in English only, will focus on Sharing Stories in the Context of Family Life, Friendship, the Work-A-Day World and Casual Encounters with Strangers.
The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view the presentations at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com.
Father Mayorga is currently the parish administrator at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 2002 by then-Bishop John W. Yanta at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo. Father Mayorga has served at St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford; Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus; Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton; St. Peter’s Church, Booker; Immaculate Conception Church, Dimmitt; St. John Nepomucene Church, Hart; St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; St. Paul the Apostle Church, Kress.
Father Schmitmeyer was granted retirement from active ministry on June 30, 2021. Prior to his retirement, he had served at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett; St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo; Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and, St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
Father Neusch added that during private prayer time each evening of the mission, Stephen Ministers and deacons will be available for those who wish or need to pray with someone.
For additional information on the Advent Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.