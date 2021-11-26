Alamo Alum Named CEO Of State Coaches Foundation

San Marcos—Elizabeth “Libby” Pacheco, a 1994 graduate of Alamo Catholic High School (now Holy Cross Catholic Academy) has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation.
“We are honored to welcome Libby into the THSCA family,” said Joe Martin, Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association. “I have tremendous respect and admiration for the success she has had during her coaching and administrative career. Our goal was to hire a successful, well-respected coach and administrator of girls’ sports to lead our Coaches Education Foundation. She will bring her wealth of knowledge and experience to oversee our Coaches Education Foundation and Member Development initiatives.”
Pacheco comes to THSCA after having served as head volleyball coach and girls coordinator at Coppell High School since June.
Prior to her time at Coppell, Pacheco was Assistant Athletic Director for the Northwest Independent School District from 2018-2021. Her primary role included being in charge of all aspects of middle school athletics in the district, scheduling sporting events, hiring of all middle school vacancies, assisting in planning professional development and working to ensure that athletic programs remained UIL compliant.
Pacheco also coached at Byron Nelson, Colleyville Heritage, Van Alstyne, Duncanville and Waxahachie High Schools. Her honors include 10 state playoff appearances and District Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013.
A native of Amarillo, Pacheco graduated from Alamo Catholic High School, where she was in the honors program. While at ACHS, she was named to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) All-State Volleyball and Basketball Teams in 1993 and 1994.
Pacheco attended St. Edwards University in Austin where she played basketball. She graduated from Texas State University in 1999 with a BS in Exercise Sport Science. Pacheco obtained her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas in December 2018.