All Souls Day Mass Nov. 2 At Llano Cemetery



Amarillo—The public is invited to attend a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek in observance of All Souls Day, set for Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9:00am in the Mausoleum at Llano Cemetery, 2900 South Hayes.



“From the earliest tradition of the Church we find the followers of Christ, along with the Apostles, gathering around the tombs of the dead; they gather in particular to celebrate the Eucharist,” said Bishop Zurek. “They pray for the entire church, but especially for those who have died. From a very old Tradition we have always set November 2 as a special day of prayer for the dead. Eventually, the entire month of November became a remembrance for the Faithful Departed.



“I really would like to encourage people to attend Mass on All Souls Day. I know it is not a Holy Day of Obligation; however, it is a special day in which we pray that the souls of the faithful departed be given a place in the Presence of the Risen Christ. I will have a special Mass at Llano Cemetery at 9:00am on Thursday, Nov. 2 and everyone is invited to attend.”

