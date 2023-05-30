Amarillo Native Named Executive Director Of Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine

Oklahoma City—Amarillo native Miguel “Mike” Mireles has been named the new executive director of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine.
The announcement was made May 24 by Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley. The shrine board made the selection at their meeting the day before. The new director will take over for the shrine’s first executive director, Leif Arvidson.
“Leif’s experience has been invaluable during the planning, construction and dedication of this holy place of pilgrimage and prayer. His devotion and commitment certainly will help him be successful in his future endeavors,” Archbishop Coakley said. “I look forward to working with Miguel as we move into the operational phase of the shrine. He has led many efforts behind the scenes for the Catholic Church in Oklahoma and elsewhere, and I’m confident his skills will continue to serve us well in building the mission of the shrine and telling the inspiring story of Blessed Stanley.”
Mireles is bilingual in English and Spanish and has been named to community leadership positions in several cities. He has worked in youth ministry, scouting and development for several Catholic dioceses, including the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. He helped oversee the One Church Many Disciples capital campaign for the archdiocese that funded dozens of parish projects and the building of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. Most recently, he served as assistant executive director of the Stewardship and Development Office of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and briefly as the director of philanthropy for the Diocese of Tulsa. During the pandemic, he provided much needed support and resources for priests and parishes.
“I am honored and blessed to be in a position to help lead the Rother Shrine as we build the staff and welcome thousands of pilgrims from around the world. Blessed Stanley’s story resonates with so many people who look to this humble man as an example of devotion and love, giving his life as a martyr for the faith,” Mireles said. “My wife Cyndi and I have called Oklahoma home for five years. To be a part of Oklahoma history and this special ministry is exciting and incredibly special.”
Mireles will take over for Arvidson on Monday, June 12.
Arvidson was named executive director of the Rother Shrine in July 2020 after serving as director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisc., for 10 years. As executive director of the Rother Shrine, he assisted in the planning and development of the shrine church and museum and worked to build the first shrine staff.
“It has been a tremendous blessing to be a part of the establishment of this magnificent shrine and to witness the inspiration that pilgrims find in the beauty of the church and in the witness of Blessed Stanley Rother,” Arvidson said. “His life exemplifies the virtues of humility and service, both to God and to others. Pilgrims undoubtedly will find inspiration in his life story for generations to come. I am incredibly grateful to Archbishop Coakley and the board for providing the opportunity to be a part of the development of the shrine.”
The Rother Shrine is governed by a board of directors that oversees operation of the shrine. Manny Sanchez serves as board president.
“The Rother Shrine is a special place that demands a unique set of skills from its director. We are excited for the next step with Miguel Mireles in the management of a fully operational shrine that will continue to tell the story of Blessed Stanley and inspire visitors from around the world,” Sanchez said.
To learn more about the Rother Shrine or to find Mass and confession schedules, visit rothershrine.org.