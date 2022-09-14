An Afternoon With St. Faustina

Amarillo—Would you like to enjoy an afternoon with Divine Mercy?
Wednesday, Oct. 5 is the Feast Day of St. Faustina and the Divine Mercy Group at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter, would like to invite everyone to watch a movie about St. Faustina's life and the devotion to Divine Mercy, to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and enjoy fellowship.
The gathering begins at 12:30pm in Monsignor Tash Hall, Entrance D at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Learn more by calling the parish office at 806-358-2461.