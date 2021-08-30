An Interview with Father Victor Hugo Andrade

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus, is hosting a Mexican Independence Day Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11. The West Texas Catholic asked Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial administrator at the parish.
The West Texas Catholic: Why are you conducting this fundraiser? Father Victor Hugo Andrade: “Like many other parishes in our diocese, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Cactus is hosting its annual Parish Festival to raise the necessary economic funds to continue our evangelization efforts in preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. However, this festival is unique in the sense that it is focused around the Mexican Independence Day.
“Now, as parish community, we are putting a lot of effort and time into this celebration more than ever, because we are in great need of building new classrooms for our Faith Formation classes. Our Lady of Guadalupe currently has three buildings—our current Church, our parish hall and the former church building which is not in use and is falling down. Until last year, we were having our Faith Formation classes in our parish hall but in July part of the ceiling caved in and the foundation of the building is in very bad shape, forcing us to look for new ways to accommodate our different Catechetical programs. In fact, because of the opening we have in the roof, we have had invasions of pigeons, and recently, we got flooded with all the rain that came through the hole.
“We have tried to work with our insurance, but just recently were informed that our insurance cannot cover the expenses associated in fixing the parish hall; therefore, the parish will be responsible for picking up the whole bill, which is something that we are unable to do at this moment. After consulting with several construction firms, it seems that it will be more expensive to fix the parish hall, especially because part of the problem is in the foundation, than to build new classrooms. Therefore, after consulting the parishioners, we have decided to work together to raise the necessary funds to fix our former church building and build new classrooms that can connect our current church with our former church building.”
WTC: Tell us about the day itself. What can people look forward to on Sept. 11? Father Andrade: “God willing, this will be a day filled with different family fun-centered activities. We will have a parade throughout the streets of the city. Some of the highlights from this parade will be the different people riding their horses. We will also have a group of people performing authentic folkloric dances and several vehicles adorned with a Mexican theme.
“During the actual festival people will have the opportunity to enjoy some of the most delicious homemade Mexican food, the best food in town, prepared by the holy hands of our parishioners. We will have live music and the grand presentation of Spinnin’ DJs. Furthermore, we will also have the water tank where after you give a generous donation and if you are lucky enough, you can take revenge and dunk me in the water.”
WTC: Tell us a little bit about Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Cactus… Father Andrade: “I have been blessed to be the parochial administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Cactus and St. Joseph Parish in Stratford for almost a year now. When I first arrived at these communities, our parishes had just reopened after the pandemic lockdown, so throughout this year I have seen how this community is coming back to life. People are coming back to the Church. During my time in both of these communities I have come to discover that despite many of the challenges, many of these people love Jesus Christ, they love their Faith and they love the Church. Both of these communities are alive and Faith-filled communities.
“In regards to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church: our economic resources are very limited, and for that reason, we are working very hard in this festival to raise the necessary funds to make sure that our evangelization project continues forward.”
WTC: Anything else you wish to add? Father Andrade: “Thank you for the opportunity to share our current situation, and for allowing me to personally invite everyone to join us to our Grand Mexican Independence Day Festival. Again, we are doing all these activities to raise the necessary funds to build our needed classrooms for our Faith Formation classes. We are doing this to save our Church Patrimony and to better serve the needs of our growing community.
“The success of this festival that we are hoping to obtain, will not be possible without your prayerful and economic support. So, I ask that you please keep this parish community of Our Lady of Guadalupe in your prayers as we keep working together to raise the necessary funds and if you are able, please join us at our festival.”