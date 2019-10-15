Annual 5K Freedom Run/Walk Nov. 9

Amarillo—Deadlines are approaching for the eighth annual Knights of Columbus 5K Freedom Run/Walk, Saturday, Nov. 9 at Thompson Park, Pavillion 17, northwest of Wonderland Park.
Those interested in sponsoring this event, which honors our military veterans, are asked to call Tony Villanueva at 674-8081; Stan Haley at 674-0602; or, Tim Gallegos at 683-3272. Email inquiries can be sent to
kofc4621@gmail.com.
Early registration for the event continues through Friday, Nov. 8, according to event spokesperson Tim Gallegos. Registration is $25 per person before 6:00pm on Nov. 8, $30 per person on race day. Late registration on race day will be available from 8:00am to 8:30am. All mailed fees must be received by Thursday, Nov. 7. Entry forms can be mailed to:
Knights of Columbus #4621 P.O. Box 7122 Amarillo, TX 79114-7122
Please make checks payable to Knights of Columbus #4621. T-shirts are guaranteed to all registrants paid by Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to Gallegos.
Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female runners and to runners in several categories—under 14, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus.
Timing will be supervised by Lone Star Runners Club.
Packet pickup and registration will take place Nov. 8 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Get Fit, 1911 South Georgia. Packets can also be picked up day of the event from 8:00am to 8:30am.
Registration forms can be found online at
www.lonestarrunnersclub.net. Proceeds from this year’s Freedom Run will benefit local veteran charities, according to Gallegos.