Annual Alumni Game Thursday, Dec. 20



Amarillo—Alumni from Price College, Alamo Catholic High School, St. Mary’s Academy and Holy Cross Catholic Academy are invited to attend and take part in the annual Holy Cross Catholic Academy Alumni Game Thursday, Dec. 20 at Alamo North Gym, 1901 North Spring.



Doors open at 5:00pm, with dinner being served from 6:00 to 7:30 and will include a $8.00 meal deal of a barbecue brisket sandwich, chips, dessert and drink from the concession stand. Games will begin at 7:00, with the varsity Lady Mustangs and Mustangs teams taking on teams made up of alumni guests.



Alumni interested in playing in the games can call the school at 355-9637 to have their names put on the alumni all-stars roster. Donations will be accepted in lieu of gate admission. There will be a silent auction during the games and there will be a drawing for numerous door prizes.



