Annual Calendar Party Aug. 24

Amarillo—The second annual Calendar Party to benefit Holy Cross Catholic Academy is set for Friday, Aug. 24, beginning at 6:30pm in the gymnasium at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Cost is $50 per person and VIP tables are available at $800 each, according to organizer Rebecca Vincent, who added that ticket sales will begin later this month.



Following Social Hour at 6:30, a meal will be served at 7:00. The evening will include a steak dinner, silent auction and dancing with music provided by Jimmy Cardona.



What is a Calendar Party?



“There will be large tables, one for each month of the year,” said Vincent. “Each month will also have a VIP table available. Each table will be hosted by a group of people, who will be responsible for selecting a month and appropriate theme, providing table decorations, selling tickets for that table and/or selling tickets for a VIP table. The group will also be responsible for planning, preparing and serving an appetizer and a dessert fitting the table’s theme for those sitting at the table and/or VIP table.



“We are currently still seeking hosts for a few of our tables. If you are interested in helping Holy Cross out by hosting a table, please contact Rebecca Vincent at 806-570-9578.



“Guests will purchase tickets to a specific table. We encourage guests to dress according to the theme of the table and there will be a prize for the best dressed guest,” she added.



“This was THE EVENT of the year last year, and you definitely don’t want to miss out this year. Make sure you get the tickets to the table of your choice before we sell out!”



For additional information or further clarification about the Calendar Party or to purchase a VIP table, please contact Vincent at 806-570-9578.

