Annual Canyon Knights Golf Tournament

Canyon—Golfers are being sought for the annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church. This year’s tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 3 at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course.
Check-in begins at 7:30am, with a shotgun start at 8:00. Entries for the tournament will be accepted until 8:00am the day of the tournament. The tournament is limited to 120 golfers, according to tournament organizer Larry Ramaekers.
Entry fee is $100 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, goody bags, two mulligans, a skirt shot, lunch, two drink tickets and an entry for all door prizes.
The format is a four-person scramble, with each team made up of an A, B, C and D player. There will be prizes for closest-to-the pin and longest drive. There will also be other random drawings, said Ramaekers.
For more information and entry forms, contact Ramaekers at 655-2165 or 678-4700. Tee box sponsorships for the tournament are also available, beginning at $150.00.