Annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes Underway

San Antonio (CLI)—Four Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Amarillo are taking part in the 16th annual Catholic Schools Sweepstakes, sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
The school are: • Holy Cross Catholic Academy and St. Joseph’s School, both in Amarillo; • St. Anthony of Padua School, Dalhart; and, • St. Anthony’s School, Hereford.
Seventy-four Catholic Schools in Texas are participating in the sweepstakes. Holy Cross students are selling tickets at this time for the drawing, which will take place in February. Ticket sales at the other three schools will take place later this fall.
Since 2011, Catholic Life officials report that schools in the Diocese of Amarillo participating in the Catholic Schools Sweepstakes have raised nearly $635,000.
Tickets for the sweepstakes are $5.00 each. The Grand Prize in the sweepstakes is the choice of a Roman Holiday Vacation for Four, a 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan or a $20,000 Prepaid VISA Credit Card. Each participating school is also guaranteed to have a winner of a $1,000 Pre-Paid VISA Credit Card. It is possible to win both the $1,000 VISA Card and the Grand Prize.
“As the school year begins many schools have immediate financial needs. All monies raised through this program go directly and immediately to the school,” said Catholic Life Insurance President J. Michael Belz. “This is our way of helping Catholic schools and giving back to our Faith-based community. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thus far for Catholic education.”
Since its beginning in 2007, Catholic Schools have raised nearly $13 million, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the schools. San Antonio-based Catholic Life Insurance provides all the prizes, marketing material and printing. Proceeds raised by the participating schools can be used in the manner they choose. Examples include the purchase of computer equipment, textbooks, necessary school repairs and tuition assistance.
For additional information or to purchase a ticket, please call Holy Cross Catholic Academy at 806-355-9637.