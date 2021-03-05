Annual Catholic Student Center Fundraiser Scheduled

Canyon—The annual fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University will take place Saturday, April 17 in the parish hall at St. Ann’s Church, 605 38th Street.
The doors for the event open at 6:00pm, with a dinner and live auction. Tickets for the meal and live auction are $75 per person. Serving as auctioneer once again will be Ty Cranmer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the CSC will not host a silent auction or a dance this year.
“This year, we will be hosting a singles and doubles Cornhole Tournament during the day, depending on the number of participants,” said Betty Aragon, assistant director at the Catholic Student Center. “The early registration fee is $50 per person, or $100 for doubles, with all mailed fees due by Wednesday, April 7. After April 7, the late registration fee is $60 per person, or $120 for doubles.”
The top three singles and doubles players will win prizes, depending on the number of participants, according to Aragon. Packet pickup will be at least 30 minutes before participants are scheduled to initially throw.
Ticket for the dinner and live auction will be available soon on the Catholic Student Center website at wtcsc.org/annual-auction-1. If you would like to donate an item for the live auction or to purchase tickets for the dinner, please contact Aragon at the CSC at 655-4345.