Annual Chicken Dinner Oct. 16

Amarillo—St. Martin de Porres Church will host its annual Chicken Dinner Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the parish hall, located at the corner of NW 16th and Adams.
Adult meal tickets are $12.00 each and $5.00 each for children 12 and under. The menu will include chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, hot roll, homemade desserts and a drink.
Tickets for a drawing for cash prizes will be sold at the door, according to parish spokesperson Robin Woolsey. First prize is $300, second prize $200 and third prize is $100. Tickets for the drawing are $2.00 each or three for $5.00. Master Card and VISA will be accepted, and personal checks are also an acceptable method for payment. Learn more about the dinner by contacting Woolsey at 806-672-7211.