Annual Christmas Luncheon Nov. 30

Amarillo— Away in a Manger is the theme of the annual Christmas Luncheon, taking place Friday, Nov. 30 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



Tickets for the luncheon are $30 each and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Nov. 23, according to BDRC executive director Linda Astuto.



Doors will open at 10:00am for shopping in the Bake Sale and placing bids in the Silent Auction. Those not attending the luncheon are welcome to purchase items available at the Bake Sale.



Lunch will be served at 11:45, with the meal prepared by Jason Haschke, executive chef at the BDRC. Lunch will be followed by a music program by the Disciples of Our Lord Jesus Christ at 12:45 in the Holy Family Chapel.



Baked goods and silent auction items are needed for the luncheon. For additional information or to purchase tickets, please call the Retreat Center at 383-1811.

