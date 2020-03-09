Annual Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference April 24-26

Amarillo—Ransomed by the Precious Blood of Christ (
1 Peter 1:17-21) is the theme of the 2020 Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference (DCYC) Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The conference runs from 6:30pm to 10:30pm on April 24; 9:00am to 9:00pm on April 25 and concludes with an afternoon at Wonderland Park following Morning Mass at an Amarillo parish on April 26.
“Once again, it is time to come together in the panhandle to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ as the young church,” said Diocesan Youth Director Oscar Guzman. “We invite our young people to get ready for an awesome time with God in fellowship with other youth, music, motivational keynotes, workshops, Eucharistic Liturgy with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and the whole Diocese of Amarillo Assembly, a powerful time of Eucharistic Exposition and Adoration and concluding with an afternoon of fun at Wonderland Park.”
Cost of the conference is $35 per person and the regular registration deadline is Friday, March 27 at 5:00pm. Registration after March 27 is $45 per person.
Special guests at this year’s conference include Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, Father Roy Kafula, Marc Eckel, the Vigil Project, Greg Boudreaux and Rita West.
Bishop Zurek is the eighth Bishop of Amarillo. He was installed on Feb. 22, 2008 during a Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo.
Father Kafula is parochial vicar at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Zurek on May 24, 2015 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Marc Eckel is making a return appearance to the DCYC, having participated in the 2013 event. He is with Splat Experience, based in Indiana.
The Vigil Project is a community of musical artists that was formed in 2016 with a common mission to make Catholic music for Catholic prayer.
Greg Boudreaux is the founder and co-director of The Vigil Project. When not fishing, he can be found wherever the mission of the Gospel has led him.
Rita West is a worship leader, songwriter and speaker from southeast Louisiana. Since 2010, she has led worship around the world for nights of worship, parish missions and retreats.
For additional information about the 2020 DCYC, please contact Guzman at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 383-2243, ext. 118, or go to the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org/dcyc-aka-youth-rally.