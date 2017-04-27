Annual Faith Formation Conference Aug. 5

Amarillo—The eighth annual Diocesan Faith Formation Conference for all parish leadership, evangelizers, catechists and teachers, parents, liturgical ministers, RCIA teams, Faith growth groups, those involved in the Fifth National Encuentro process of Hispanic/Latino Ministry at the parish or diocesan level and anyone striving to live as a “missionary disciple,” will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.



Registration begins at 8:15am, with the conference opening at 9:30. School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan Coordinator of Faith Formation, will welcome attendees, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek leading Morning Prayer.



After Morning Prayer, Bishop Zurek will address attendees, followed by presentations from the keynote speakers—Deacon Arthur Miller from the Diocese of Hartford, Conn., who will offer his presentation in English and School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Marie Dolorette Farias, who will present her talk in Spanish.



The theme of this year’s Conference is Living as Missionary Disciples, which is also the theme for Catechetical Sunday in September. The theme of the morning presentation is Call to be Missionary Disciples. The afternoon portion of the conference will focus on the theme Practical Ways of Living as Missionary Disciples.



Additional information and conference registration details will be released in the next several weeks. For more information, please contact Sister María Elena at 383-2243, ext. 113.

