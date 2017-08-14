Annual Fall Ball Sept. 23

Amarillo—The annual Fall Ball to benefit Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6:00pm in the gymnasium at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.



Tickets for the event are $75 each and table sponsorships are also available, beginning at $1,000 for a table of eight. This year’s event will serve as a celebration of the 85th anniversary of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Amarillo, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.



The evening will include a catered dinner by the Big Texas Steak Ranch and music by Esquire Jazz Band.



The Catholic Charities Fall Ball Committee is currently seeking items for a silent auction taking place during the evening.



“Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle seeks every day to put the words of the Beatitudes (Matt. 5:3-11) into action by providing food, eye care, housing, refugee resettlement services, immigration services, interpretation services and shelter for youth,” said Gulde. “Please consider supporting the many works of CCTXP with a donation of an item that is new or of artistic value. Gift certificates are welcome.”



To donate items for the silent auction, please call Vickey Velez at 806-663-9029, or Janie Street at 806-664-6533.



For additional information about the annual Fall Ball, please contact Nancy Turner at 376-4571 or go online to www.cctxp.org.

