Annual Hart Jamaica Saturday, June 29

Hart—The parish family at St. John Nepomucene Church invite the public to attend its annual Jamaica on the parish grounds at 312 7th Street Saturday, June 29 from noon to 10:00pm.
The day will include a variety of food and beverage booths, games for the kids, including a mechanical bull, water slides, a train ride, loteria, a silent auction and other activities for all members of the family.
There will be live music, presented by Los Hermanos Peralez, Mariachi Santa Ana, Kaitlyn, Grupo Incepcion, Grupo Immortal and La Reunion Nortena. Ballet Folklorico from San Jose Church, Hereford, will also perform and DJ Avila along with JC Productions will also provide music throughout the day.
There will also be a drawing during the Jamaica, with the top prize $2,500 cash. Second prize is $1,500 cash and third prize is $1,000 cash. Fourth prize is $500 cash and fifth and sixth place prizes are $250 cash.
Find out more about the Jamaica to benefit St. John Nepomucene Church by contacting Mary Chavez at 806-647-6477 or Norma Carrasco at 806-292-7624.