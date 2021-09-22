Annual Harvest Of Blessings Gala Nov. 19

Canyon—The 12th Harvest of Blessings Gala to benefit the School Sisters of St. Francis will take place Friday, Nov. 19 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Chateau Event and Wedding Venue, 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon.
Tickets for the evening are $100 each, which includes a Mesquite Smoked Sirloin and/or Mesquite Smoked Ribs, catered by Hoffbrau, plus homemade desserts, silent and table auctions, Calcutta boards and handmade crafts. Music will be provided by a mobile DJ. The dinner will be served from 7:00 to 8:00.
Each ticket also includes a chance to win the Grand Prize. This year’s winner will have two options to choose from: a one-of-a-kind custom-made Divine Mercy 18k gold marquise cut diamond cross, designed by the School Sisters of St. Francis and Graham Brothers Jewelers in Amarillo, valued at $10,000, or a $7,500 VISA Gift Card.
Additional information on the grand prize options or to buy tickets can be found online at panhandlefranciscans.org/gala. The winners will be determined in a reverse drawing.
Sponsorships are also available for the fundraiser. For tickets, to inquire about sponsorships or for additional information, please contact Sister Mary Michael Huseman, OSF, in Panhandle at 806-683-8035 or via email, schsrs@gmail.com.
Chateau Event and Wedding Venue is located at 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon. To get there, take I-27 south and take exit 106 toward TX-217/Canyon/Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Merge onto the I-27 Service Road South and turn left onto TX-217, East 4th Avenue and travel 6.1 miles, then turn left onto South Eastern/Pipeline Road and travel ½ mile north to the venue.