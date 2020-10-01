Annual Harvest Of Blessings Gala Nov. 21

Canyon—The 11th Harvest of Blessings Gala to benefit the School Sisters of St. Francis will take place Saturday, Nov. 21 from 6:30pm to 11:00pm at Chateau Event and Wedding Venue, 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon.
Tickets for the evening are $100 each, which includes a Mesquite Smoke Sirloin or Mesquite Smoked Ribs, catered by Hoffbrau, plus homemade desserts, live and silent auctions, Calcutta boards and handmade crafts. Providing music once again this year will be Anderson, Flesher and Key. The dinner will be served from 7:00 to 8:00.
Each ticket also includes a chance to win the Grand Prize. This year’s winner will have three options to choose from: a $5,000 gift card to Rockwood Furniture; a $5,000 gift card to Graham Brothers Jewelers; or, a $5,000 VISA Gift card. Additional information on the grand prize options or to buy tickets can be found online at panhandlefranciscans.org/gala. The winners will be determined in a reverse drawing.
Sponsorships are also available for the fundraiser. For tickets, to inquire about sponsorships or for additional information, please contact Sister Mary Michael Huseman, OSF, in Panhandle at 683-8035. Chateau Event and Wedding Venue is located at 22001 South Eastern, near Palo Duro Canyon. To get there, take I-27 south and take exit 106 toward TX-217/Canyon/Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Merge onto the I-27 Service Road South and turn left onto TX-217, East 4th Avenue and travel 6.1 miles, then turn left onto South Eastern/Pipeline Road and travel ½ mile to the venue.