Annual Hereford PTO Auction March 1

Hereford—The annual Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Auction to benefit St. Anthony School is set for Sunday, March 1.
The day begins at noon with hamburgers and sausage wraps. Cost of the meal is by donation, according to St. Anthony School principal Ana Copeland.
There will be a silent and live auction. The live auction will include class projects, numerous gift certificates, ribeye rolls, farm equipment, electronics, a photography package, power tools and hand tools. The school’s Facebook page will have sneak peaks of items in the auctions after the first of the year.
In the past, the auction has traditionally contained more than 500 items, according to Copeland.
“Proceeds from the auction will be used for school improvements,” she said. “In the past, monies raised from the auction have been used to purchase new windows in the gym, cafeteria, school and library. We’ve also used money for renovating the school kitchen, a new phone system and updating the technology department.”
For more information, to donate an item to the auctions or to make a financial donation, contact the school at 364-1952.