Annual Jamaica In Dimmitt

Dimmitt—Immaculate Conception Church will host its annual Jamaica Saturday, June 11 from 11:00am to 11:00pm on the grounds of the Castro County Expo Building at 403 SW 4th Street.
The day will include a variety of food and beverage booths serving hamburgers, fajitas, tacos al pastor, nachos, frito pies, brisket/ pulled pork, gorditas, curly fries, tornados, tripas, carnitas, snow cones, corn in a cup, chicharrones, fruit cups and aguas frescas.
There will also be games for children of all ages, including water slides, basketball, a jailhouse, as well as a train for kids and a mechanical bull.
A number of bands will provide music, including Sebastian Rosales y Su Competencia Norteña, Robles y sus Leones del Norte, Letra Versatil, Grupo Fuerza, Traficantes Del Ritmo and Innovacíon.
The parish will also have a number of other means to raise funds, including selling Jamaica t-shirts, a 50/50 drawing, a bottles drawing, a steer drawing and a Princess House drawing.
For additional information on the Jamaica or to purchase tickets for the drawings, please call the parish office at Immaculate Conception Church during regular business hours at 806-647-4219.