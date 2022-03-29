Annual New Orleans Night Fundraiser In Dumas

Dumas—Tickets remain on sale for the annual New Orleans Night, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #5061 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. The fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 23 at Willie’s Dance Hall, 826 North Dumas Ave.
Activities begin at 6:00pm with social hour, according to Council #5061 Grand Knight Miguel Nevarez, followed at 7:30 with a steak dinner with all the trimmings.
There will be a Calcutta, with an opportunity to win a cash prize. The Calcutta will be followed at 9:00 with a dance, with music provided by Chad Beedy and Agave Posse.
Tickets are a suggested $50 per person donation or a table of eight for $400, which includes dinner, Calcutta and the dance. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the numerous charities supported by Knights of Columbus Council #5061, according to Nevarez. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted at the door and a ticket will be required for entrance into the event. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted.
For more information, please contact Coby Schacher at 806-570-3218, Bob Brinkmann at 806-683-5738 or the parish office at Sts. Peter and Paul Church during regular business hours at 806-935-5002.