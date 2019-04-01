Annual Parish Festival May 5

Amarillo—The ninth annual St. Joseph’s Festival is set for Sunday, May 5 from noon to 7:00pm at the church, 4122 South Bonham.
Two bands are scheduled to perform during the festival, according to Fabian Olivas, festival spokesperson. The bands are:
•
The Buster Bledsoe Band, from 2:30 to 4:30; and,
•
Traficantes del Ritmo, from 5:00 to 7:00.
DJ Patron will also provide music throughout the day, according to Olivas.
The annual fundraiser for the parish will include music and fun for all ages, face painting, games, a bouncer, beverages and fair food.
Tickets are on sale for a drawing, which will take place at 7:00. First prize is a $5,000 VISA Gift Card, second prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card and third prize is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Tickets for the drawing are $5.00 each and can be purchased from any St. Joseph’s parishioner or at the parish office during regular business hours.
For more information about the ninth annual St. Joseph Festival, please call the St. Joseph’s parish office at 355-5621.