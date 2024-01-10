Annual PTO Auction Sunday, March 3

Hereford—St. Anthony’s School will host its annual Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) Auction on Sunday, March 3.
Activities begin at 11:00am with a meal, which will be served until 2:00pm, which includes a bake sale.
The auction will begin at 1:00, continuing until 6:00. More than 500 items will be up for bid during the live auction, according to school spokesperson Elaine McNutt. Babysitting will be available.
At this time, the PTO is selling tickets for a drawing. The top prize is a 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 in Baja Orange. Second prize is a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet and third prize is $500 cash. Tickets for the drawing are now available at $50 each and will be sold until the afternoon of the auction.
Winners will be drawn and announced at the auction. For more details, to donate items for the auction or purchase tickets for the drawing, please contact Mallory Schlabs at 806-584-2927.