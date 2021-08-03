Annual RadioThon For St. Valentine Catholic Radio

Amarillo—The annual fundraiser for St. Valentine Catholic Radio, RadioThon, will take place Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17. The event can be heard on 1010AM and 94.5FM, KDJW; online at kdjw.org; and, on a low-power FM in Castro County near Nazareth at 105.5FM, KHFN-LP.
The fundraiser will begin at 8:00am and conclude at 5:55pm all five days. As in the past, there will be live hours from 8:00am to 9:00am, noon to 1:00pm and 5:00pm to 6:00pm. The station will also pause at 3:00pm to offer the Divine Mercy Chaplet in song.
To encourage contributions for this year’s RadioThon, the station is offering listeners a chance to enter a drawing for a chance to win one of four prizes. They are: • A Gift Basket in honor of the Year of St. Joseph, which includes an 18” St. Joseph with Child statue, a sterling silver St. Joseph medal with chain and a copy of Father Boniface Hicks, OSB’s book, Through the Heart of St. Joseph; • A $250 gift card to Tacos Garcia at 1100 Ross in Amarillo; • An Advent/Christmas Gift Basket, filled with festive Advent and Christmas items from Top of Texas Catholic SuperStore in Amarillo, including Mystic Monk coffee, handmade rosaries from local artisans, Randy Friemel Christmas cards, Christmas-themed books and other surprises; and, • Twelve religious-themed movies, donated by Carmel Communications, including Fatima, Old Fashioned, October Baby, Unplanned,Mary of Nazareth and Break Through.
“Any contribution made to St. Valentine Catholic Radio will qualify for the drawing of their choice,” said Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Miriam Grady, who is the station’s general manager. “As an incentive, if you become a new monthly donor, your name will be entered twice in the giveaway of your choice.”
Hosting the annual fundraiser for Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo will be Chris Albracht, diocesan director of communications who hosts The West Texas Catholic: The Audio Version on Friday afternoons at noon.
For additional information about Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo, please call Sister Miriam between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Thursday at 806-350-1360 or visit the station’s website, kdjw.org.