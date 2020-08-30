Annual RadioThon Scheduled For St. Valentine Catholic Radio

Amarillo—The annual fundraiser for St. Valentine Catholic Radio, RadioThon, will take place Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25. The event can be heard on 1010AM and 94.5FM, KTNZ; online at kdjw.org; and, on a low-power FM in Castro County near Nazareth at 105.5FM, KHFN-LP.
The fundraiser will begin at 8:00am and conclude at 5:55pm all five days. As in the past, there will be live hours from 8:00am to 9:00am, noon to 1:00pm and 5:00pm to 6:00pm. The station will also pause at 3:00pm to offer the Divine Mercy Chaplet in song.
To encourage contributions for this year’s RadioThon, the station is offering listeners a chance to enter a drawing for a chance to win one of four prizes. They are: • A 14K White Gold Halo-Style Pendent with .30 points of diamonds and .20 points of extra-fine quality rubies; • A DVD package, which includes Bishop Robert Barron’s new film series, The Sacraments, which includes a book, Saints and Sacraments. The package also includes two DVDs on the lives of Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen and Flannery O’Connor; • A $250 gift card to Leal’s. This is good only for the Muleshoe location; and, • A set of six Religious Artworks, include a 2-D rendition of the Pieta, Olive Wood figurines of the Holy Family, 3-D Praying Hands, a plaque of Jesus blessing with the words “God Bless Our Home,” and a crucifix with embedded incense and dirt from the Holy Land.
“Any contribution made to St. Valentine Catholic Radio will qualify for the drawing of their choice,” said Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Miriam Grady, who is the station’s general manager. “As an incentive, if you become a new monthly donor, your name will be entered twice in the giveaway of your choice.”
Hosting the annual fundraiser for Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo will be Chris Albracht, diocesan director of communications who hosts The West Texas Catholic: The Audio Version on Friday afternoons at noon.
For additional information about Catholic Radio in the Diocese of Amarillo, please call Sister Miriam between 8:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Thursday at 350-1360 or visit the station’s website, kdjw.org.