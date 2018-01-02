Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk Jan. 27

Amarillo— The Community of Believers Was of One Heart and One Mind, from Acts 4:32 is the theme of the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk, set for Saturday, Jan. 27.



Life and Family supporters throughout the Texas Panhandle are asked to save the date on their calendars for the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk.



The day begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and concelebrated by priests of the Diocese of Amarillo.



Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with Penitential Prayer and a procession to Sanborn Park at 15th and Taylor, where on-site prayer will be led by Bishop Zurek, diocesan Knights of Columbus Councils and the Church of the Texas Panhandle.



“Like the early Church, we are called to be of One Heart and One Mind, to come out of ourselves for the sake of many,” said Stephanie Frausto, director of Respect Life Ministries for the Diocese of Amarillo. “The many who do not believe, the many who feel alone, the many who are silenced, the many who feel forgotten.



“We, you and I, are this community of believers. Let us take courage and bring all our loved ones along with us so that they too may know that He is with Us, Emmanuel.”



Bishop Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 27, until after 1:00pm, so that all Catholics can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.



To learn more, call Frausto at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 414-1059 or 678-4673.

