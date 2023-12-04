Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk, Saturday, Jan. 20

Amarillo—Radical Solidarity is the theme of the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk Saturday, Jan. 20, according to diocesan Family Life Director James Schulte.
“We seek to inspire Catholics to put their love for others into action by protecting, supporting and accompanying mothers and their children,” said Schulte. “Together, we can help build a true culture of life and civilization of love.”
Activities begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, and priests of the Diocese of Amarillo, concelebrating. All Deacons are also invited to participate in the Mass. Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with prayer and a procession to Sanborn Park, 15th and Taylor, where the Rosary for Life, Marriage and Family will be prayed.
“We must always support moms in need,” said Schulte. “We can do this by supporting Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle’s Joseph’s Project. Please bring newborn items, i.e., diapers, wipes, et al., to the Mass or Walk.
“We must continue our fight against abortion because babies are still being aborted every day in our neighboring states. We want everyone to attend the Mass and the Walk to pray and show that we will not forget every person that has been hurt by abortion. We encourage all who respect life to join us on Saturday, Jan. 20.”
Bishop Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 20, until after 1:00pm, so that everyone can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.
To learn more, please contact Schulte in the Family Life office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 806-414-1059, or via email, [email protected].