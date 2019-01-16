Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk Saturday, Jan. 26

Amarillo—Life and Family supporters throughout the Texas Panhandle are encouraged to attend and take part in the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk Saturday, Jan. 26.



The theme for this year’s Mass and Walk is Cherished, Chosen, Sent.



The day begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Colwell, JCL, Cathedral rector, and concelebrated by priests and deacons of the Diocese of Amarillo.



Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with Penitential Prayer and a procession to Sanborn Park at 15th and Taylor, where on-site prayer will be led by diocesan Knights of Columbus Councils and the Church of the Texas Panhandle.



“We encourage everyone in the Diocese of Amarillo to join us at St. Mary’s Cathedral for our annual Respect Life Mass,” said Deacon Robert Aranda of St. Mary’s Cathedral, who is coordinating this year’s Mass and Walk. “The issue of human life is the most important issue in the world today and I pray everyone will join us to celebrate human life and witness to its importance.”



Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 26, until after 1:00pm, so that all Catholics can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.



To learn more about the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk, please call Deacon Aranda at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 383-2243, ext. 101.



Mosaics for this story created by Rohn Liturgical Design Studios for the Diocese of Fargo. Background: iStock.com/kristypargeter, Photos used with permission. Copyright © 2018. USCCB. Washington, D.C. All rights reserved.

