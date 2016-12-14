Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk Saturday, Jan. 28

Amarillo—Life and Family supporters throughout the Texas Panhandle are invited to gather Saturday, Jan. 28 for the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk.



Activities begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and concelebrated by priests of the Diocese of Amarillo.



Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with prayer and a procession to 15th and Taylor, where the Rosary for Life, Marriage and Family will be prayed at Sanborn Park.



“The greatest gift we have as faithful citizens of the United States is Faith,” said Stephanie Frausto, diocesan director of Respect Life Ministries. “We are given the freedom to believe, the freedom to hope, the freedom to love and in this, we have the freedom to set others free.



“For this one day out of the entire year, let us take our Faith in God and be the hope, the light and the joy that brings others to a belief. We concluded a Jubilee Year of Mercy last November; we have seen His mercy witness to so many at every level imaginable. Let us now be moved by that mercy so that others too may know that yes, He is mercy and love itself.”



Bishop Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 28, until after 1:00pm, so that all Catholics can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.



“Bring all your friends and family, step out in Faith and reach out to those whom you feel stirred to invite," said Frausto. "Let us come together to celebrate the gift of life on Saturday, Jan. 28.”



To learn more, call Frausto at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 383-2243, ext. 129 or 678-4673.

