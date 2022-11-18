Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk, Set for Jan. 21

Amarillo—The annual Respect Life Mass and Walk will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, according to diocesan Family Life Director James Schulte.
Called to Serve Moms in Need is the theme this year.
Activities begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, with Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, and priests of the Diocese of Amarillo, concelebrating. Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with prayer and a procession to Sanborn Park (15th and Taylor), where the Rosary for Life, Marriage and Family will be prayed.
“Since the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs in June we have emphasized helping Mom’s in need,” said Schulte. “We can do this by supporting Catholic Charities Joseph’s Project. Please bring newborn items, i.e., diapers, wipes, et al., to the Mass and Walk.
“We must continue our fight against abortion because babies are still being aborted every day in our neighboring states,” Schulte added. “We want everyone to attend the Mass and the Walk to pray and show that we will not forget every person that has been hurt by abortion. We encourage all who respect life to join us on Saturday, Jan. 21.”
Bishop Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 21, until after 1:00pm, so that everyone can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.
To learn more, contact Schulte in the Family Life office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 806-414-1059, or via email, familylife@dioama.org.