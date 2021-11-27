Annual Respect Life Mass, Walk, Set For Jan. 22

Amarillo—St. Joseph, defender of life, pray for us! is the theme of the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk, taking place Saturday, Jan. 22, according to diocesan Family Life Director James Schulte.
Activities begin with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, celebrated by priests of the Diocese of Amarillo. Following Mass, the Walk for Life will begin with prayer and a procession to 15th and Taylor, where the Rosary for Life, Marriage and Family will be prayed at Sanborn Park.
“Since the Supreme Court legalized abortion under the Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton decisions, millions of innocent children have been killed and millions of women and families have been wounded by abortion,” said Schulte. “We want to invite everyone to attend Mass and the Walk to pray and show that we will not forget every person that has been hurt by abortion. We encourage all who support life from conception to natural death to join us on Saturday, Jan. 22.”
Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is requesting that no activities on the parish or diocesan level are to be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 22, until after 1:00pm, so that everyone can attend the annual Respect Life Mass and participate in the Walk for Life.
To learn more, contact Schulte in the Family Life office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 806-414-1059, or via email, familylife@dioama.org.