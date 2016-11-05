Annual Retreat Center Christmas Luncheon

Amarillo—Tickets are on sale for the annual Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center Christmas Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will take place Friday, Dec. 9 at the Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.



Doors will open at 10:00am for shopping in the Bake Sale and placing bids in the Silent Auction. Those not attending the luncheon are welcome to purchase items available at the Bake Sale.



Lunch will be served at 11:45, with the meal prepared by Joni Prater, the new Executive Chef at the BDRC. Lunch will be followed by a special program presented by Mykel Byersmith, Music Director at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon, in the Holy Family Chapel at 12:45.



Donations of baked goods are needed for the bake sale. Please call Linda Astuto or Linda Durante at 383-1811 for additional information.

