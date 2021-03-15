Amarillo—The 22nd annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon to benefit the InterFaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is set for Thursday, April 15.
The event in 2020 was virtual. In 2021, the event is going beyond virtual, according to CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde.
“This year, we’re presenting the annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon on Panhandle PBS,” he said. “We invite everyone to join us for our revisioned Salt and Pepper Luncheon during prime time on Panhandle PBS April 15 at 7:30pm. We hope you enjoy our new format.”
The keynote speaker for this year’s luncheon is Jason Riddlespurger, director of Community Development for the City of Amarillo.
Riddlespurger has been in his current post since the summer of 2020. Prior to that, he served 24 years in the Amarillo Police Department.
“As a decorated police sergeant, Jason brings a unique perspective gained from his experience working as a patrolman, school resource officer, detective, patrol supervisor and coordinator of the crisis intervention team and homeless outreach,” said Gulde. “Being in a unique supervisory position with the Amarillo Police Department, Jason inspired to create the APD Homeless Outreach Team. He has a heart of service and wants to help others in their journey to happy, productive lives.”
For those unable to view the luncheon on April 15, there will be an encore presentation on Sunday, April 18 at 4:00pm, also on Panhandle PBS. For more information on the annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon, to inquire about sponsorship opportunities or more information about Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, please contact Gulde at 376-4571 or via email, jgulde@cctxp.org.