Annual Salt And Pepper Luncheon March 19

Amarillo—Jon Mark Beilue, longtime journalist with the
Amarillo Globe-News, will be the keynote speaker for the 21
st annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon, set for Thursday, March 19 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The annual luncheon, sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, will benefit the Catholic Charities Hunger Project. Tickets are now on sale at $30 each for the luncheon and table sponsorships are also available, beginning at $300, according to Jeff Gulde, CCTXP executive director.
Beilue spent 37 years at the
Amarillo Globe-News before retiring in 2018. During his last 12 years at the newspaper, Beilue served as the newspaper’s general columnist, where he frequently wrote about social issues, especially those related to homelessness.
A native of Groom, Beilue is currently president of the board of Another Chance House and has been part of the Neal Unit prison ministry team from First Baptist Church for 11 years. He and his wife Sandy, a retired teacher in the AISD, have two adult sons, Blake and Chad.
For additional information on the Salt and Pepper Luncheon or to purchase tickets, please contact Gulde at 376-4571 or go to the agency’s website, www.cctxp.org.