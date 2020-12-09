Annual Smorgasbord At St. Joseph’s Church Feb. 14

Amarillo—There will be a smorgasbord at St. Joseph’s Church early next year.
It will be a bit different, though.
The 64th annual Smorgasbord is set for Sunday, Feb. 14 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal will be takeout only, according to parish spokesperson Emily Sanchez.
The meal will be available for takeout at the St. Joseph School cafeteria at 4114 South Bonham. The meal of the traditional Swedish meatballs, turkey, sides and desserts will be sold to adults for $12.00 apiece and to children 10 and under for $5.00 each.
Some facets of the dinner are not changing because of the pandemic. There will be frozen Swedish Meatballs for sale and there will be individual drawings for a chance to win a queen-size quilt, a television and Nintendo Switch.
For more details about the Smorgasbord, please call the parish office at St. Joseph’s Church, 355-5621 or Sanchez at 676-0251. Additional information about the Smorgasbord is also available on the parish’s website, stjosephamarillo.com.