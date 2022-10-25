Annual St. Francis Fall FunRaiser

Amarillo—The 13th Fall FunRaiser to benefit St. Francis of Assisi Church will take place Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6:00pm to midnight at the parish hall, one mile east of Tyson on Highway 60.
Only 300 tickets are being sold for the annual event, at $100 each. The ticket includes a steak dinner for two, which will be served until 8:00pm, dancing to live music from Next to Kin and complimentary beverages and soft drinks. There will also be a silent auction.
The evening’s top prize is a $4,000 VISA Gift Card, which will be given away in a reverse drawing. Second prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card. There will also be Calcutta boards. Event organizers say no one under the age of 21 will be admitted. Most major credit cards will be accepted for payment during the evening.
For more information, to purchase tickets, or to donate items for the Silent Auction, please contact Leland Gabel at 806-231-0066 or Jim Younger at 806-236-0572.