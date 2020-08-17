Annual St. Joseph School Beef Drawing

Amarillo—COVID-19 has claimed another event in the Diocese of Amarillo.
Sort of.
The annual St. Joseph School Fall Carnival is instead, the 14th Beef Drawing to benefit the school.
“We’re planning to make this year’s Carnival a bit different than normal,” said Dr. Amy Ottmers, president of the St. Joseph School Advisory Board and chairperson of this year’s Carnival. “This year, students will be taking a different approach to carnival, spending the week leading up to the event doing volunteer activities focusing on the community, particularly putting their virtues into practice in real life. Details on these activities are still being worked on, but I believe our St. Joseph community will be very proud of what our students will accomplish the week leading up to carnival.”
There will be an online silent auction, beginning the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. There will also be a virtual live auction, featuring classroom projects.
Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Beef Drawing, with the top prize a whole processed beef with a deep freezer. Second through eleventh place prizes will be VISA Gift Cards of varying amounts. The twelfth place prize is an Entertainment Package and thirteenth place is a Working at Home Package, donated by the St. Joseph School staff.
Tickets for the drawing are $10.00 each and can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours; from any St. Joseph School family; online on the school website, stjosephamarillo.com; and, on the school’s Facebook page, @stjosephknights.
Proceeds from this year’s Carnival will go toward the continuing updating of the St. Joseph School building as well as keeping tuition affordable for all families, according to principal David Hernandez.
Carnival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Beef Drawing. For more information about the annual Beef Drawing, to donate items for the silent and live auctions, or for Beef Drawing sponsorship information, please call the school at 359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Beef Drawing information, please send a message to stjosephfallcarnival@gmail.com.