Annual St. Joseph School Fall Carnival Oct. 5

Amarillo—The annual St. Joseph School Fall Carnival is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 on the school grounds at 4118 South Bonham.
The day begins at noon with rides and games, food, drinks and a silent auction, continuing until 5:00pm. Admission is free and game tickets are $1.00 each or $20.00 for a wristband.
At 5:00, children will be shown a movie and at 5:15, a live auction will begin.
Tickets are still available for the 13
th annual Beef Raffle, with the top prize a whole processed beef with a deep freezer. Second prize is a $1,500 VISA Gift Card. Third prize is a Amazon Home Bundle, fourth prize is a $1,000 VISA Gift Card and fifth prize is a Big Screen Smart TV. Sixth prize is a $750 VISA Gift Card, seventh place is a Apple Watch with earbuds and eighth place is a $500 VISA Gift Card. Ninth prize is a Nintendo Switch with a case and one game and tenth prize is a $250 VISA Gift Card.
Tickets for the raffle are $5.00 each or five tickets for $20.00 and can be purchased in the school office during regular business hours or from any St. Joseph School family.
Proceeds from this year’s Carnival will go toward the continuing updating of the St. Joseph School building as well as keeping tuition affordable for all families, according to principal David Hernandez.
“We invite everyone throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to join us for a day of family fun, great food, fellowship, games and a chance to win prizes in our annual Beef Raffle,” he said.
Carnival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Carnival. For more information about the annual Carnival, to donate items for the silent and live auctions, or for Carnival sponsorship information, please call the school at 359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Carnival information, please send a message to
stjosephfallcarnival@gmail.com.