Annual St. Joseph School Fall Carnival Oct. 7

Amarillo—St. Joseph School will host its annual Fall Carnival Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 7:00pm on the school grounds at 4118 South Bonham.
Activities will include rides, games, a scary funhouse, food and drinks and a silent and live auction. Admission is free.
Tickets are on sale for the 11
th annual Beef Raffle, with the top prize a whole processed beef with a deep freezer. Second prize is a fully loaded Yeti Cooler. Third prize is a weekend getaway package, fourth prize is a convertible picnic table/bench and fifth prize is a $100 VISA Gift Card. Tickets for the raffle are $5.00 each or five tickets for $20.00.
Proceeds from this year’s Carnival will go toward the continuing updating of the St. Joseph School building as well as keeping tuition affordable for all families, according to principal David Hernandez.
“We invite everyone throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to join us for a day of family fun, great food, fellowship, games and a chance to win prizes in our annual Beef Raffle,” he said.
Carnival organizers are also seeking assistance from businesses and supporters to sponsor this year’s Carnival. For more information about the annual Carnival, to donate items for the silent and live auctions, or for Carnival sponsorship information, please call the school at 359-1604. If you wish to receive an email regarding Carnival information, please send a message to
stjosephfallcarnival@gmail.com.